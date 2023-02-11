PM to inaugurate year-long celebrations to mark Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati's birth anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long celebrations commemorating 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Delhi on February 12.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, born on February 12, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter then prevalent social inequities. Arya Samaj played a key role in cultural and social awakening of the country by its emphasis on social reforms and education.

As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's office (PMO), the government has been committed to celebrating the social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale.

"From declaring the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to participating in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading such initiatives from the front," the PMO statement said.