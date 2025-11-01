PMK to hold district level meetings amid deepening rift between Ramadoss father and son

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S. Ramadoss on Saturday announced that the party’s integrated district-level working committee meetings will be held across Tamil Nadu, even as tensions between him and his son, party President Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, continue to deepen.

In a statement, Dr Ramadoss said: "The integrated district working committee meetings of the PMK will be held in all districts across Tamil Nadu. State-level coordinators have been appointed to supervise each district’s session. All office-bearers — including state, district, city, union, town, and area functionaries, along with activists and special invitees — will take part in their respective district meetings."

He said the discussions would focus on strengthening the organisation, reviewing development activities, and deciding the PMK’s next phase of political work.

"These meetings will help assess our progress and prepare for future political challenges," he added.

However, the announcement comes at a time when internal differences within the PMK’s first family have become increasingly visible.

The divide between Dr Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss has widened over leadership style, decision-making, and alliance strategy for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. While Dr Ramadoss favours a traditional, cadre-driven structure rooted in the Vanniyar community’s representation — the PMK’s core support base — his son has been pushing for a more modern, development-oriented image to attract younger and urban voters.

Adding another layer to the family dynamics, Dr Ramadoss recently appointed his daughter, Srikanthi Parasuram, as the party’s Working President. Her elevation to this senior post has been seen as a significant move to consolidate the founder’s influence within the organisation and maintain balance within the top leadership.

Party insiders say the decision reflects Ramadoss’s intent to keep firm control over the PMK’s organisational apparatus amid the growing father-son rift. Political observers believe the district-level meetings, convened under Dr Ramadoss’s direct supervision, will not only deliberate on party affairs but also serve as a show of strength by the veteran leader. The meetings are expected to reaffirm his authority over the PMK’s rank and file as the family-led party navigates an increasingly delicate internal power struggle.