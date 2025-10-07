Police arrest 2 from Guj for duping man of Rs 11L

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested two men from Gujarat for allegedly duping a man here of more than Rs 11 lakh through a fake online stock trading platform that promised high returns, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Jabir Husen (38) and Maaz Arodiya (30), from Gujarat’s Sabarkantha, were caught following a detailed technical investigation, he said.

Two mobile phones, as many debit cards, a passbook, and a cheque book has been seized from their possession, the official added.

“The case came to light after a man from Delhi lodged a complaint on May 13 through the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, alleging that he lost Rs 11.20 lakh after being lured to invest in a fraudulent trading app named Blinkxmax,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

The complainant further alleged that he was contacted via a Facebook group that displayed fake profit screenshots claiming daily returns of 5 to 10 per cent.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered and investigation was taken up by the cyber police station.

Police said the accused had created fake trading applications and promoted them through social media groups to lure investors.

Once victims deposited funds, the money was transferred to bank accounts controlled by their associates and layered through multiple accounts in Gujarat and Maharashtra to conceal its origin.

During analysis, the same suspects and bank accounts were found linked to at least three other complaints related to similar fake trading app frauds, indicating a wider interstate cyber network, the DCP added.