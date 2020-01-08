Police Say JNU Attackers Will Be Identified Soon

New Delhi: The Delhi police claimed to have collected key clues which help them in unmasking the identity of the masked hooligans who unleashed violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday.

The cops have, however, not revealed the details of the crucial leads they are in possession of. The police are also vigilant in view of ongoing protests. Top cops maintained that police presence will continue in the university at the request of the administration. Uniformed police personnel will stay outside, while plainclothesmen will be inside the university campus.

The news agency ANI posted a tweet claiming that police has vital leads and that positive efforts are underway for the identification of the masked goons.

Government sources: No fresh cases registered apart from 3 already registered regarding Jawaharlal Nehru University incident. No arrests made so far. Police has vital leads and positive efforts underway for the identification of the masked people engaged in violence in JNU. — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2020

On Sunday, a masked mob targeted students and faculty members unleashing a frightening run of violence for more than two hours. The masked goons did not spare women in the ladies hostel. The violence left 34 students injured. Among them was the president of the JNU Students Union (JNUSU), Aishe Ghosh.



The Delhi Police has formed three teams to inquire into the violent incidents and has transferred the case to the Crime Branch.

Opposition parties have sought a court-monitored inquiry and have dismissed the fairness of the police probe.