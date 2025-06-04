Pollution control strategy launched

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched the Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025, outlining a comprehensive strategy to combat air pollution in the national capital. Emphasizing her vision for a “clean and healthy Delhi,” the CM unveiled a series of measures aimed at reducing emissions and improving air quality across the city.

Speaking at the launch event, CM Gupta announced that mist sprayers will be installed in 13 high-pollution zones of Delhi as part of the immediate response measures. She also declared that from November 1, only BS-IV, CNG, and electric vehicles will be allowed to enter the capital, as part of efforts to control vehicular emissions.

Construction sites larger than 500 square metres will now be required to register with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) under the new pollution action plan, to ensure stricter monitoring and adherence to environmental norms.

In a major step toward sustainable mobility, the government plans to deploy 2,300 electric autos (e-autos) at metro stations across Delhi, enhancing last-mile connectivity while reducing pollution.To address concerns around corruption and non-compliance in vehicle emission checks, Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centers will undergo biannual audits.

The Chief Minister also announced the launch of a mass tree plantation drive titled “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (One Tree in Mother’s Name), which will commence on June 5, coinciding with World Environment Day. As part of this initiative, 70 lakh saplings are expected to be planted across the city this year.

Highlighting the role of science and innovation, CM Gupta revealed that the Delhi government will collaborate with top scientific institutions to implement advanced anti-pollution strategies. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur has been signed to conduct a pilot project based on cloud seeding and artificial rain, aiming to reduce particulate matter in the air.

“Very soon, artificial rain through cloud seeding will be a reality in Delhi,” CM Gupta stated, underlining the government’s intent to employ cutting-edge technology in environmental management.