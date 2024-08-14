  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Poor, middle class been betrayed

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
x

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge(File Photo)

Highlights

Congresspresident Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the party’s focus is on the pressing issues of “unbridled unemployment” and “uncontrolled inflation”, and it would design a national campaign around these problems and go to people.

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the party’s focus is on the pressing issues of “unbridled unemployment” and “uncontrolled inflation”, and it would design a national campaign around these problems and go to people.

Kharge’s remarks came as he chaired a meeting of the party’s general secretaries, state unit chiefs and AICC state in-charges to discuss organisational matters and various issues of national importance for election preparedness.

Kharge also said that the “shocking revelations of a nexus” between the SEBI and Adani needs a thorough investigation. “The money of small investors in the stock market can’t be jeopardised.

The Modi government must immediately seek the resignation of the SEBI chairperson and constitute a JPC in this regard,” the Congress chief said. He claimed the attack on the Constitution continues unabated under the Modi-led NDA government.

He also said caste census is a demand of people. The Congress president said the party will continue its fight for demanding legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price of crop. The Agnipath scheme must be scrapped, he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X