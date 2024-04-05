Live
Just In
Prakash Javadekar accuses CPI-M, Congress of instilling fear in the minds of voters in Kerala
Senior BJP leader and the party's in-charge for Kerala, Prakash Javadekar, on Friday accused the CPI-M and Congress of instilling fear in the minds of the voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Kerala goes to the polls on April 26 to elect 20 Lok Sabha members. The results will be out on June 4.
“Fearing poor performance (in the elections), the CPI-M and Congress are resorting to various methods. Reports have surfaced that in Kannur, two people were injured after the crude bombs they were making exploded.
"These are not things used during temple festivals, but to create terror. One of the injured persons was seen with CPI-M candidate (from Badagara LS seat) K.K. Shailaja. The CPI-M has resorted to such terror tactics as it knows it will lose the elections,” Javadekar said.
He also accused the Congress of taking help from organisations such as the SDPI, the political wing of the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), out of the fear of losing the polls.
The SDPI had openly pledged its support to the Congress, but after a furor broke out, the latter denied having any alignment with parties such as the SDPI.
“Both these parties (CPI-M and Congress) are trying to create problems. So we have decided to bring all such cases to the notice of the Election Commission,” Javadekar said.
Meanwhile, the latest news is that one of the two persons injured in the bomb blast in Kannur has died.