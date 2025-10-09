Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Unveils First List Of 51 candidates For Bihar Elections

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by political strategist Prashant Kishor, released its debut list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The lineup features a mix of retired bureaucrats, professors, doctors, advocates, social activists, and public personalities, offering voters a diverse alternative to traditional political choices.

Among the key names are former Patna University vice-chancellor KC Sinha, contesting from Kumhrar; retired IPS officer RK Mishra from Darbhanga; senior lawyer YV Giri from Manjhi; and Bhojpuri actor Ritesh Pandey from Kargahar. JSP has also nominated several doctors and community figures from across the state.

Party president Uday Singh stated that Kishor’s candidature is undecided, though he will begin the campaign on October 11 from Raghopur—RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s constituency. The party emphasized its inclusive approach, allotting seats across caste and community lines: 17 to extremely backward classes, 11 to backward classes, eight to minorities, seven to scheduled castes, and eight to the general category.

Founded in October 2024 following Kishor’s two-year state-wide outreach, JSP positions itself as a reform-oriented alternative to Bihar’s established political blocs—BJP, JD(U), and RJD. With over 10 million members and the motto “Sahi log, Sahi soch, Sakhi prayas” (right people, right thinking, collective effort), the party aims to bring clean candidates with local credibility into the political mainstream.

Analysts note that Kishor’s entry and focus on issues like unemployment, migration, education, and corruption may reshape Bihar’s electoral conversation, prompting voters to think beyond traditional politics.