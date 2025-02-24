Prayagraj Police File Cases Against 140 Social Media Handles For Maha Kumbh Misinformation

Law enforcement in Prayagraj has launched a robust response to combat the spread of misinformation about the Maha Kumbh Mela, with DIG Vaibhav Krishna confirming that authorities have filed 13 FIRs targeting 140 social media accounts for disseminating misleading content about the religious gathering.

The police action includes earlier measures taken against 34 social media accounts that circulated false information about a supposed train fire. These accounts had spread a fabricated story claiming 300 casualties in a train accident en route to Maha Kumbh on February 14. Investigation revealed that the viral video actually showed a 2022 incident involving the Parbat Express in Bangladesh.

With Maha Shivratri approaching on February 26, 2025, authorities have implemented comprehensive security arrangements. At Ayodhya Dham Railway Station, enhanced crowd management protocols are in place, with DSP Yashwant Singh confirming the deployment of over 350 security personnel and the establishment of designated holding areas for passengers.

The festival continues to draw massive crowds, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reporting that attendance has exceeded 60 crore devotees. DIG Krishna assured that despite the large turnout, authorities are fully prepared to manage the crowds and maintain smooth operations throughout the Mahakumbh area, particularly during the upcoming Shivratri festival.

The police have established strict crowd control measures, including regulated platform access and regular train announcements to ensure visitor safety and prevent overcrowding. These measures form part of a broader strategy to maintain order while accommodating the unprecedented number of pilgrims attending the religious gathering.