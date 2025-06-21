Prez in tears as visually impaired kids sing b'day song

Dehradun: President Droupadi Murmu was left overwhelmed with emotion on Friday, as students from the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD) sang a special song to wish her on her 67th birthday.

President Murmu, currently on a three-day tour to Uttarakhand, visited the Institute, where the differently abled students sang a birthday tribute for her.

The heart-warming gesture by students left President Murmu moved, so much, that her eyes welled up with tears and she struggled to hold it back. The pictures of the teary-eyed President also surfaced on social media, prompting many netizens to comment on the moving video.

"I could not hold back my tears. They sang from their heart and did it so beautifully," the President later told the gathering, expressing her gratitude for the touching tribute.