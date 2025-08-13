Projects worth Rs 342 cr cleared for cleanliness, beautification drive in Har

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini directed officials to ensure that the tendering process for civil works in the state is fully transparent, efficient and time-bound to accelerate cleanliness, beautification and infrastructure development in urban areas. He instructed that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) be prepared for the tender process, with clearly defined timelines and responsibilities for each stage, to eliminate unnecessary delays and ensure timely execution of projects.

The Chief Minister presided over a meeting of the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC) in Panchkula concerning the implementation of various projects in urban local bodies. Urban Local Bodies Minister Sh Vipul Goyal was also present. The committee approved projects worth approximately Rs 342 crore. Through rate negotiations with various bidders, savings of about Rs11.90 crore were achieved.

Amrapali’ campaign connects society

Commissioner and Secretary, Haryana Information, Public Relations and Languages department, Dr. Amit Agrawal, said that the ‘Amrapali’ campaign connects society with both the environment and tradition, thereby strengthening the foundation of our cultural values.

Dr. Agrawal was addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest at the release ceremony of the ‘Amrapali’ souvenir here today. Earlier, Dr. Amit Agrawal along with Additional Director, Smt. Varsha Khangwal formally released the souvenir, which has been published by Maharani Lakshmi Bai College, Bhiwani Rohilla, Hisar.

Commending the efforts of the college’s principal, Dr.Shamim Sharma, Dr.Agrawal said that the ‘Amrapali’ campaign’ – will not only help restore ecological balance but will also contribute to the economic prosperity of farmers.

Governor to hoist National Flag in Ambala

On the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, Haryana Governor Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh will hoist the national flag in Ambala, while Chief Minister Sh. Nayab Singh Saini will hoist the flag in Rohtak. Energy Minister Sh. Anil Vij will join the Governor in Ambala for the flag hoisting ceremony.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Sh. Harvinder Kalyan will hoist the flag in Panipat, while Deputy Speaker Dr. Krishan Kumar Middha will do so in Sonipat.

Media’s role crucial in strengthening democratic system

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan said the media plays a vital role in strengthening the democratic system. He said the Vidhan Sabha discusses issues of the public and converts them into laws, and in this process, the media acts as a bridge between the public and the legislature. Kalyan was addressing the gathering after inaugurating a training workshop for media personnel at Haryana Niwas, Chandigarh. He inaugurated the workshop by lighting the ceremonial lamp. The workshop, organised by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, aimed to brief media personnel about the finer details of the Assembly’s proceedings.

HIV/AIDS awareness campaign launched

Haryana Health Minister Arti Singh Rao appealed to the youth to stay aware about HIV/AIDS and dispel misconceptions related to it. She said with proper information, timely testing and necessary precautions, the disease can be treated. The minister urged the youth not to believe in rumours and to follow verified medical advice. On the occasion of International Youth Day, a state-level programme was organised at Government Girls College, Gurugram, where the Health Minister lit the ceremonial lamp and inaugurated the state-wide Intensified Information, Education and Communication campaign on HIV/AIDS, to be run from August 12 to October 10. She also flagged off a motorcycle and auto rally.

Chief Secy reviews progress of 18 projects

Haryana Chief Secretary Sh. Anurag Rastogi reviewed the progress of projects worth over Rs100 crore with administrative secretaries. During the meeting, detailed information was given about 18 projects from the Civil Aviation, Health & Family Welfare, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Industries & Commerce, and Power Departments, with a combined value of over Rs21,548 crore.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to promptly remove any obstacles in the execution of these projects. He also instructed regular monitoring to ensure timely completion. He said once these projects are completed, they will usher in a new era of socio-economic development in the state and bring meaningful improvements to people’s lives.

Digital leap in heritage preservation

In a significant step towards heritage digitalization, Haryana Heritage and Tourism Minister, Dr. Arvind Kumar Sharma, on Tuesday launched the official website of the Haryana Archaeology and Museums Department (https://archaeology.haryana.gov.in/) — from his office at the Haryana Civil Secretariat. Dr. Sharma said that this new platform is an excellent medium to present Haryana’s archaeological treasures and cultural richness to audiences across India and the world. This initiative reflects the successful integration of technology in heritage conservation. It will not only strengthen transparency and education but also encourage greater public participation, he said.