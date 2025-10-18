  • Menu
Punjab: Major Train Accident Averted After Fire in Garib Rath Express

Punjab: Major Train Accident Averted After Fire in Garib Rath Express
A major mishap was averted near Sirhind railway station in Punjab when a fire broke out in the Garib Rath Express travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa,...

A major mishap was averted near Sirhind railway station in Punjab when a fire broke out in the Garib Rath Express travelling from Amritsar to Saharsa, just half a kilometre before Ambala. The train was brought to a halt immediately after smoke was noticed billowing from one of the coaches.

Firefighters quickly responded and managed to bring the flames under control. According to Sirhind GRP SHO Ratan Lal, there were no casualties as all passengers were safely evacuated in time. However, three coaches sustained damage in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, and an investigation is currently underway.



