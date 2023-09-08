Live
Quota should exist till discrimination exists: RSS Chief
Mumbai: Speaking at an event in Maharashtra’s Nagpur Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said that reservations should continue till discrimination exists in society. He said the RSS organisation “completely supported the reservations provided in the Constitution”.
Bhagwat said “We kept our fellow human beings behind in the social system. We did not care for them, and this continued for 2,000 years. Until we provide them equality, some special remedies have to be there, and reservations are one of them.
Hence, reservations have to continue till there is such discrimination. We at the RSS give all support to the reservations provided in the Constitution.”
