Raghav Chadha's suspension revoked by RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
New Delhi : The suspension of Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, Raghav Chadha, was revoked on Monday, on the first day of the Parliament's Winter Session. Chadha's suspension was revoked by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on the motion moved by BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao. The AAP MP was suspended from Rajya Sabha on August 11.
Chadha, who was accused by the BJP of forging the signatures of five MPs, was suspended from the Rajya Sabha by Dhankhar, on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Announcing suspension of Chadha, Dhankhar had said, "Taking holistic view of the gravity of his misdemeanor, violation of rules, defined attitude and inappropriate conduct, I find it expedite invoking Rule 266 read along with Rule 256 and suspend Raghav Chadha from the service of the Council, till the Council has the benefit of the report by the Committee of Privileges."