Rahul accuses Modi, Shah of ‘vote chori’

Patna: “We are 100 per cent sure we will form the Mahagathbandhan government if there is no ‘vote theft’ in Bihar,” said Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while addressing election rallies in Bihar’s Kishanganj and Purnia. The issue of ‘vote theft’ has suddenly become a topic of hot debate in Bihar after the Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) of Sarairanjan Assembly constituency was suspended.

An FIR was also registered in this case against him by the Election Commission when VVPAT slips were found scattered on the roadside near a college in Samastipur district on Saturday.Besides, a video showing former Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Rakesh Sinha exercising his franchise in Begusarai went viral along with another video where he is seen voting in New Delhi earlier this year during the Assembly election in the national capital.“On the one hand, genuine voters were disallowed to vote on November 6 on the plea that their names have been struck down from the electoral roll, on the other, we have senior BJP leaders voting in New Delhi as well as in Bihar.

The EC, which says a person can vote only at one place, has not taken any action against the ruling party leader, nor answered any of my charges I made related to vote theft in Haryana,” said Rahul, even as the campaign for the second and last phase of election came to an end on Sunday evening.

“Bihar poll is a battle between two ideologies where the RSS and BJP want to divide people, while we want to unite them.

Hatred runs into Modi who wants to divide the society and spread animosity. He wants the youth of Bihar to make reels and earn, while we want the youths of the State to study, qualify and get into a job,” explained Rahul the difference between the BJP and the Congress.

“PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah can go anywhere but eventually they will be caught someday for vote theft,” averred Rahul, questioning why the EC has not responded to his ‘vote chori’ allegations.

“If there is no ‘vote-chori’ in Bihar, then mark my words, INDIA bloc will 100 per cent form the Government in Bihar,” asserted Rahul, before winding up his poll campaign on Sunday.