Rahul Gandhi's Comment Of 'Wiping My Nose' Took Another Twist
Rahul Gandhi attended a party meeting in Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber on Friday, just one day after he was found guilty by a Surat court in a defamation case from 2019. Rahul Gandhi was spotted assisting Mallikarjun Kharge at the steps as Sonia Gandhi, who was also present at the meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi left. During this meeting, another comment by him became a matter of conversation as he says if he touches him right now, they will claim that he was wiping his nose on his back.
Rahul Gandhi's 'wiping my nose' quip was for the BJP. Another tweet has recently given a twist to a video of Rahul Gandhi offering Kharge to drop his him. According to the BJP, Rahul Gandhi used Kharge as "tissue paper" while maintaining his hand on his back.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is in a pickle since he could be barred from the Lok Sabha after being found guilty of defamation for saying, "How come all thieves have Modi surname," in 2019. According to his counsel, neither the plaintiff Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi nor anybody else was harmed by the remark. Not only the defamation, a few days back, Gandhi was the subject of adjourning the parliament due to the comment guven during the speech in UK.