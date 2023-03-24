Rahul Gandhi's Comment Of 'Wiping My Nose' Took Another Twist

Rahul Gandhi attended a party meeting in Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber on Friday, just one day after he was found guilty by a Surat court in a defamation case from 2019. Rahul Gandhi was spotted assisting Mallikarjun Kharge at the steps as Sonia Gandhi, who was also present at the meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi left. During this meeting, another comment by him became a matter of conversation as he says if he touches him right now, they will claim that he was wiping his nose on his back.

#WATCH | "If I touch you now, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back. Utter nonsense. Have you seen that? That I am helping you over there, they're saying that I'm wiping my nose on you," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he helps party chief Mallikarjun Kharge down the stairs. pic.twitter.com/l6qUSdfS0i — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2023

Rahul Gandhi's 'wiping my nose' quip was for the BJP. Another tweet has recently given a twist to a video of Rahul Gandhi offering Kharge to drop his him. According to the BJP, Rahul Gandhi used Kharge as "tissue paper" while maintaining his hand on his back.

UNFORTUNATELY, the video epitomises what 'Gandhi's' think of senior leaders like @kharge.



It is highly condemnable that @RahulGandhi uses somebody as his TISSUE PAPER!



This Humiliation to a Kannadiga can not be forgiven. pic.twitter.com/vhgOMtFaFo — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi is in a pickle since he could be barred from the Lok Sabha after being found guilty of defamation for saying, "How come all thieves have Modi surname," in 2019. According to his counsel, neither the plaintiff Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi nor anybody else was harmed by the remark. Not only the defamation, a few days back, Gandhi was the subject of adjourning the parliament due to the comment guven during the speech in UK.

