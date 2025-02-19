Rahul Gandhi's tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary stokes BJP's ire

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's post on X paying tribute to the Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 395 birth anniversary sparked a major controversy.

BJP and Sambhaji Raje, the direct 13th descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj have strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi questioning does someone pay tribute on his birth anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi in his post on X said, "On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I pay my respectful obeisance to him and offer my humble tribute. With his courage and bravery, he inspired us to raise our voice with fearlessness and full dedication. His life will always be a source of inspiration for all of us."

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed the Congress leader and threatened legal action against him.

"By paying tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, Rahul Gandhi has insulted the entire Maharashtra and the countrymen. Rahul Gandhi is knowingly and unknowingly disrespecting the great men of Maharashtra and the country. This is his nature. He should withdraw this post. Otherwise, he may have to face legal action," he warned.

BJP leader and Ports and Shipping Minister Nitesh Rane also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his post.

Former MP Sambhaji Raje also expressed his displeasure over Rahul Gandhi's post. "Does anyone pay tribute on the birth anniversary?" he asked in his post on X.

The Prakash Ambedkar led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi also hit out at Rahul Gandhi. In its post on X, the Vachint Bahujan Aghadi said, "Rahul Gandhiji, you salute and not pay tribute on the birth anniversary. The words you have written are insulting. Apologise and learn the difference between salute and tribute."

However, state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal hit back at the BJP asking it not to create any controversy.

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, "The BJP also used the word mentioned by Rahul Gandhi. Women atrocities are taking place every day, and unemployment is increasing but the BJP does not want to answer this. They are not talking about it. However, they are using a grammatical mistake to make fun of it."



