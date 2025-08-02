  • Menu
Rahul hurls ‘vote chori’ atom bomb on EC

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday claimed that his party has an “atom bomb” of an evidence to prove “vote chori” by the Election Commission for the BJP, remarks that evoked a sharp response from the poll panel that termed his allegations as “baseless and wild allegations”. Gandhi claimed that his party has an “atom bomb” of an evidence to prove “vote chori” by the Election Commission for the BJP and said that when it explodes the poll panel will have no place to hide anywhere in the country.

The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also warned that those people in the EC who are involved in this, right from the top to the bottom, should remember that they will not be spared because they have indulged in “treason”.

