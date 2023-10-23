Live
Rai writes to Kejriwal over absence of key officials from meet to tackle AQI
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday expressed his displeasure in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over the absence of the Chief Secretary, DPCC Chairman, and Transport Commissioner from a crucial meeting to tackle the worsening rising air quality in the national Capital.
Rai also requested Kejriwal to convene a National Capital Civil Services (NCCS) meeting and appoint officials who are serious about tackling the problem of pollution in Delhi. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been rising and Delhi has recorded an AQI of over 300. The quality of air has declined drastically to the 'very poor' category.
To implement the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) mandated Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) 2 rules in the city, the Minister had called a meeting. However, the Chief Secretary, DPCC Chairman, and Transport Commissioner did not attend the meeting.
GRAP-2 entails increasing parking fees to discourage the use of private vehicles and increasing the number of CNG and electric buses and metro trains.