Rain delays Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra on day 24

Gundlupet (KTK): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on Saturday delayed due to rains in Karnataka.

The march on its second day in the state was affected by the torrential rains in Gundlupet. According to the Congress party sources, the Yatra was supposed to start at 6.30 am on Thondavadi in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday.

The Indian National Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The 24th day of #BharatJodoYatra that was to start from Begur at 6:30am has been delayed due to rains. The rains arrived after a gap of 15 days and will benefit farmers.

This is exactly what the Yatra is for, directly or indirectly!" The former Congress president arrived at Gundlupet in Karnataka on Friday morning from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu. The leader will spend 21 days covering 511 km in the state during his march which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 to Jammu on January 30, 2023.

Rattled by success of #BharatJodoYatra the BJP has a front page ad in a Kannada newspaper that as usual mischievously distorts history. Savarkar propounded two-nation theory & Jinnah ensured it got done. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, founder of Jan Sangh championed partition of Bengal. — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 1, 2022