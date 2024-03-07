Live
- ‘Rana Naidu Season 2’ update: Shooting set to start soon
- CSpace: Kerala Government comes with India’s first government-backed OTT platform
- OpenAI Co-founder Urges Musk-Altman to Focus on Future Building
- BRS announces Naveen Kumar Reddy as local bodies MLC candidate from Mahbubnagar
- Dornala: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy dedicates 2 tunnels of Veligonda project to nation
- Revolutionizing Education With Iris: Kerala School Introduces AI-Powered Humanoid Teacher
- Nellore: Anam Ramanarayana Reddy may contest from Atmakuru
- Himalayas shocker, warn glaciologists: Deficit snowfall poses risk of glacial lake outburst
- MVV Satyanarayana pays a visit to Pedajalarpeta
- Massive Fire Erupts In Greater Noida's Gaur City, Prompt Response Ensures Control
Just In
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal tests positive for Covid
Highlights
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was under isolation. Sharing an update on...
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was under isolation.
Sharing an update on his X handle, the Chief Minister said that he got a medical test done due to his health issues which showed that he was Covid-positive. "I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through virtual medium," said Sharma. In the morning , the CM had attended the Prime Minister's Shakti Vandan programme virtually. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished the CM speedy recovery.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS