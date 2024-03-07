  • Menu
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal tests positive for Covid

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was under isolation. Sharing an update on...

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and was under isolation.

Sharing an update on his X handle, the Chief Minister said that he got a medical test done due to his health issues which showed that he was Covid-positive. "I am in self-isolation and am completely following the advice of doctors and will participate in all the upcoming programmes through virtual medium," said Sharma. In the morning , the CM had attended the Prime Minister's Shakti Vandan programme virtually. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished the CM speedy recovery.

X