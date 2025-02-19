Rajasthan CM says first ever green budget which focuses on sustainable development

Jaipur: After the Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced the Budget for 2025-26, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that approximately 11.34 per cent has been allocated to the green budget which focuses on sustainable development.

He highlighted that more than 50 per cent of the promises in the Sankalp Patra have been fulfilled within a year, and over 96 per cent of the announcements from the July 2024 budget have been successfully implemented.

“Fulfilling Sankalp Patra promises, the budget is aligned with commitments made in the Sankalp Patra,” the Chief Minister claimed.

He added that over 50 per cent of the work outlined in the document has been completed in one year, adding that 96 per cent of last year’s budget announcements have been implemented.

“This budget focuses on youth, women, farmers and labourers. Development programmes have been designed to uplift these key groups. This is the first-ever green budget which focuses on sustainable development. The state aims to achieve a $350 billion economy by 2030. Green growth initiatives are at the core of economic planning,” he claimed.

Speaking on measures to strengthen the economy, he said that economic progress is key to Rajasthan’s development and prosperity.

He further said that 11.34 per cent of the total budget is dedicated to the green budget in which provision for 150 units of free electricity per month has been announced through solar power installations.

He also spoke on major infrastructure development, saying 21,000 km of new roads will be constructed, targeting areas that never had proper roads.

He added that funds worth Rs 10 crore have been allocated per assembly constituency, adding that Rs 15 crore have been allocated for desert areas.

He also spoke on massive recruitments made after the formation of the government, saying that 1000 crore have been allocated for new districts.

On budget allocation for new districts, he claimed that funds worth Rs 1,000 crore were allocated for newly created districts.

“When we create districts, we also give them budgets,” the Chief Minister claimed.

The BJP government cancelled nine districts and three divisions which were formed under the last Ashok Gehlot government.



