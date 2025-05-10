Rajnath reviews ongoing situation with military chiefs

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a high-level meeting at the Defence Ministry to review 'Operation Sindoor' and assess the current security situation along the border with Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, and Defence Secretary R.K. Singh.

Later in the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, within a span of a few days, met the three service chiefs yet again on Friday

During the meeting, the Defence Minister was briefed on the progress of 'Operation Sindoor' -- a major military operation launched in response to terrorist attack in Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives. The top brass also reviewed the latest developments following the operation and evaluated the situation along the border with Pakistan.

Sources said that strategic planning and military preparedness were key areas of discussion.

The military leadership informed the Defence Minister of Pakistan's multiple attempts to target Indian military and civilian installations, all of which were effectively countered by Indian forces.

India's armed forces have successfully retaliated, inflicting significant losses on Pakistan. Three Pakistani fighter jets were shot down in an air combat. Drone incursions and missile attacks by Pakistan were also thwarted, with several drones intercepted and destroyed. In particular, Pakistan’s missile attacks targeting Jammu and Kashmir were neutralised mid-air by India’s S-400 air defence system, which shot down eight incoming missiles. The service chiefs also briefed the Defence Minister on coordinated Pakistani attacks across a wide stretch -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Rajasthan -- including attempted strikes on military bases in Pathankot, Ferozepur, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, and Jaisalmer. These attacks involved the use of fighter aircraft, drones, rockets, and missiles.