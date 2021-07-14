Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Ramesh Bais sworn-in as new Governor of Jharkhand

Ramesh Bais sworn-in as new Governor of Jharkhand
x

Ramesh Bais sworn-in as new Governor of Jharkhand (Photo/IANS)

Highlights

Former Union Minister Ramesh Bais was on Wednesday sworn-in as the new Governor of Jharkhand.

Ranchi: Former Union Minister Ramesh Bais was on Wednesday sworn-in as the new Governor of Jharkhand.

Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan administered the oath of office and secrecy to Bais at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and senior government officials were present at the ceremony.

Bais, who was Governor of Tripura since 2019, had arrived Ranchi on Tuesday. He succeeds Drupadi Murmu whose term ended two days ago.

Born on August 2, 1947, Bais had won the Raipur Lok Sabha seat seven times on a BJP ticket. He was a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X