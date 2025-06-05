RCB Celebration Turns Tragic: 11 Dead in Stampede, Anushka Sharma Reacts

Actor and producer Anushka Sharma said she is "heartbroken" after a stampede in Bengaluru during the RCB victory celebration led to the death of 11 people and injured 47 others.

The stampede happened near M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, while fans gathered to celebrate RCB’s IPL 2025 win.

Huge Crowd Turns Deadly

According to PTI, almost 2 lakh fans gathered outside the stadium. The crowd became too large for the police to handle. As people rushed into the stadium through a narrow entrance, chaos broke out, leading to the tragic stampede.

An open bus parade had also been planned. Fans had come in large numbers to see their favourite cricket players.

What was meant to be a joyful celebration quickly became a tragic event.

Anushka Sharma’s Reaction

Anushka Sharma, who is the wife of RCB star Virat Kohli, shared the RCB team’s official statement on her Instagram story with three broken heart emojis 💔💔💔. This showed her sadness over the tragedy.











