Relief hiked for wildlife attacks

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Monday announced the enhancement of compensation for loss of life in an attack by a wild animal to Rs 10 lakh from the existing Rs 6 lakh, an official statement said. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved a proposal in this regard taking into account the loss of life and property caused due to attacks by wild animals, mainly in areas close to forests.

The government also made a provision for assistance for damage caused to houses by wild animals. “If a house is damaged, then the affected persons will be given a dwelling unit under Antyodaya Gruha Yojana or a financial assistance equivalent to the house will be provided,” the statement issued by the CMO said.

If the kitchen, grain storage house or goat shed is damaged, a compassionate assistance amount of Rs 3,000 will be provided, it said. Similarly, if a concrete wall or compound wall is damaged, a compassionate assistance amount of Rs 5,000 per metre, up to a maximum of Rs 25,000, will be provided,it added.