Religious Targeting Alleged In Pahalgam Attack As Tourists Recall Horrific Experience

Survivors of Tuesday's terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir have shared harrowing accounts of the violence that left one dead and multiple tourists injured when gunmen opened fire on visitors.

"We were just having bhelpuri... and then he shot my husband," one traumatized woman explained, her voice shaking. "The gunman said my husband was not a Muslim and then shot him."

Distressing footage from the scene captured another woman pleading desperately for help as she sat near her wounded husband. "Please save my husband," she repeatedly sobbed, her words barely intelligible through her tears. Nearby, two bloodied victims lay motionless on the ground.

In separate video, a woman attending to a severely injured man begged witnesses for assistance, her voice breaking as she implored, "Sir, please, please, please ask for help."

The attack occurred in Baisaran valley, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam accessible only by foot or horseback. Security forces responded quickly to the scene after gunfire was reported. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of terrorist organization Lashkar-E-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Regional political leaders have condemned the violence, including People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, who called it a "cowardly attack" and stated that "such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced."