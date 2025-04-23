Robert Vadra Sparks Controversy With Comments On Pahalgam Terror Attack

Robert Vadra has ignited controversy with his remarks concerning the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where assailants specifically targeted Hindu tourists, resulting in 26 fatalities. The attack occurred at a popular tourist destination often referred to as Kashmir's "mini Switzerland."

In his statement, Vadra claimed that minorities, particularly Muslims, experience discomfort and distress in India, attributing this to what he described as a "Hindutva push" by the BJP-led central government.

"In our country, we see that this government will talk about Hindutva, and the minorities feel uncomfortable and troubled," Vadra stated. "If you dissect this terrorist act that took place, if they are checking people's identity, why are they doing this? Because there's a divide that has come about in our country between Hindus and Muslims."

Vadra further suggested that the terrorists' deliberate targeting of Hindus after identity verification was intended as "a message" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added, "This will make these kinds of organizations feel that Hindus are making a problem for all the Muslims. Looking at identities and then killing somebody, that's a message to the PM, because Muslims are feeling weakened."

He concluded by asserting that leadership should reassure citizens about secularism and security to prevent similar incidents in the future.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya sharply criticized Vadra's comments, sharing the video on social media platform X. "Shocking! Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra shamelessly defends an act of terror, offering cover to the terrorists instead of condemning them," Malviya wrote. "He doesn't stop there, instead, shifts the blame onto India for the atrocities committed by Pakistani terrorists."

Vadra's controversial statements came shortly after Tuesday's attack, which has been claimed by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba. The deadly incident has triggered widespread shock across India and prompted many tourists to hastily leave the Kashmir Valley.