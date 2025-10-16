Role of victim’s friend under scanner

Kolkata: The West Bengal police arrested the friend of the medical student rape victim on Tuesday evening, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six, and claimed that the sexual assault was committed by one of the suspects, while the role of others in the crime are still under probe.

The college-mate of the victim, a resident of Malda district, was arrested after he was questioned repeatedly by the police, with the investigators finding “glaring inconsistencies” in his replies, a senior officer said.

The second-year student hailing from Odisha’s Jaleswar, was allegedly raped outside the campus of the private medical college in Durgapur on October 10 evening. Addressing reporters, Sunil Choudhury, CP, Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissionerate, said, “The role of the victim’s friend has remained under our scanner and he is not outside the domain of suspicion. We are thoroughly questioning him.”

Talking of probe updates, Choudhury said the crime scene has been dusted by forensic experts, who have collected evidence samples from the spot. “We have already recovered the victim’s mobile, which was snatched from her, from the possession of one the accused. The police have seized apparel worn by all six accused for further investigation. We visited the PO with the accused and reconstructed the crime scene,” Choudhury said.

“According to the technical evidence available with us and the statement of the victim, the rape was committed by one person. We are probing the exact nature of involvement and the role played by others in this heinous crime,” he said. The CP stated that the sleuths were yet to obtain forensic and medico-legal examination reports, and that many technical analyses still remain pending.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court directed the police to ensure no unauthorised entry takes place inside the private medical college and hospital at Durgapur, where the victim is undergoing treatment. The court also ordered that adequate security arrangements be made to ensure tranquillity in the area. Protests have been held by Opposition political parties near the institute following the incident.