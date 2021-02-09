Rs 800 cr returned to chit fund investors in MP: Shivraj

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that as much as Rs 800 crore had been recovered by attaching the assets of chit fund companies and the money returned to 50,000 investors.

He also said that 2,000 hectares of government land valued at Rs 10,000 crore were freed from land mafia in the state.

Under 'Operation Smile', 9,500 missing children have been recovered so far, including 80 girls, he said before a meeting of the Council of Ministers here.

Police teams were even sent outside the state to locate the missing children.

"Six factories where adulterated consumables were manufactured were demolished. Similarly, properties of an official involved in black marketing of ration were attached in Indore. As many as 331 persons involved in black marketing of ration were proceeded against by authorities."