RSS should be banned; PM 'insulting' Patel's legacy': Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that in his personal opinion the RSS should be banned as most law and order problems in the country are arising because of the BJP-RSS.

He also charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has insulted the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel by allowing government employees to be associated with the Sangh.

Kharge hit back at Prime Minister Modi after he attacked the party on Patel's birth anniversary, and cited Patel's remarks criticising the RSS following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

Responding to a question on banning the RSS again, Kharge said, "It is my personal opinion and I will say it openly, it should be done" as most of the issues and law and order problems are all arising because of the BJP-RSS.

He said what Patel put forth before us, the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah should pay heed to them.

Asked about the government lifting the ban on government employees associating with the RSS, Kharge said when Patel himself banned the RSS, "then naturally he is disrespecting our Vallabhbhai Patel ji, who himself gave all the reasons why he banned the RSS and there is no ambiguity." The Congress chief said Patel wanted to bring in unity and peace and he fought for it. "But after bringing unity in the country, anyone who tries to break that unity should be taught a lesson. And, you know who are those people who are breaking that unity," he said. Asked further if this would create an atmosphere of disunity, Kharge said, "I clearly feel that something which had ended, this government has revived that and these people will be responsible for whatever happens in the country".

He said till 2024, nothing happened and now that it is not good for the country to once again "awaken the people". "This is not good for the country and it is like tasting poison, whose result is certain death. There is no need to taste poison once again. The things being done by Modi ji are not good for the country," he said.