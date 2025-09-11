Sabarimala women’s entry case: No new affidavit submitted in SC, says TDB president

Pathanamthitta: Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President P S Prasanth on Wednesday said the board’s last affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court in 2016 sought to protect the traditional rituals and customs related to the entry of young women in the Sabarimala temple.

No new affidavit has been submitted since then, and there is no relevance for that anymore, he told reporters here.

Prasanth was responding to a question about whether the TDB would change its position in the apex court regarding the entry of women of menstruating age group into the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The opposition Congress and BJP have asked the TDB to clarify its stance on the issue.

The TDB president said in the past four to five years, all rituals and customs have been strictly followed at the Sabarimala temple, without any deviations.

“The matter is pending before the constitutional bench of the Supreme Court. As far as the TDB is concerned, the last affidavit submitted by the Board in 2016 wanted to protect the rituals and customs of the shrine in connection with the women’s entry issue,” he said.

Noting that operations are running smoothly at the Lord Ayyappa temple, Prasanth said 54 lakh pilgrims visited the hill shrine during the last annual pilgrimage season.

With the coordinated efforts of the government, TDB, Pandalam royal family, people’s representatives and various organisations, the last pilgrimage season could be completed without any complaints, he said.

“That is our objective. The objective of the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam is also the same. The development of Sabarimala,” Prasanth added.