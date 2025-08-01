Saini pays tribute to great revolutionary Udham Singh

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the austerity, sacrifice, and courage of the great revo-lutionary Shaheed Udham Singh will always inspire us. He recalled that Udham Singh avenged the Jalli-anwala Bagh massacre by killing General Dyer on foreign soil. This act of bravery remains an everlasting inspiration for the entire nation and a beacon of patriotism.

The Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday addressed a public gathering at Sunam, the birthplace of Shaheed Udham Singh, in Punjab.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid floral tributes at Shaheed Udham Singh Memorial. He also planted a sap-ling at the memorial and visited the Udham Singh Museum, where he saw the photographs, letters, and memories associated with the martyr.

He recorded his thoughts in the visitor’s book.

Chief Minister met the family members of Shaheed Udham Singh, accompanied by Sardar Hardayal Singh, who presented him with a memorandum of their demands.

Later, the Chief Minister attended a public meeting organized by BJP leader Daaman Bajwa on Sangrur Road, where Punjab BJP leaders gave him a warm welcome.

The Chief Minister said that it was an honor to visit the birthplace of Shaheed Udham Singh. He recalled that during the Baisakhi gathering at Jallianwala Bagh, General Dyer ordered the firing on unarmed civil-ians after blocking all exits, leading to the killing of thousands.

It was then that Udham Singh vowed not to rest until he avenged the massacre.

After 21 years of perseverance, on April 13, 1940, Udham Singh shot General Dyer on British soil, aveng-ing the massacre of April 13, 1919, and ultimately sacrificed his life for the nation.

Revolutionary Udham Singh’s courage, sacrifice, and determination remain unparalleled. It is because of countless sacrifices by heroes like Udham Singh and Bhagat Singh that we live in a free India today, the Chief Minister said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to building the India of the martyrs’ dreams. We all must work together to realize the vision of the freedom fighters for an independent and prosper-ous nation, he added.

Answering a question, he criticized the Punjab government for failing to fulfill the promises made to the people. The government has shown people mere illusions. Just as they misled the people of Delhi, who have now understood their reality, the people of Punjab are also realizing the same, he stated.

