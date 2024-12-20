Sansad turns Akhada: BJP: Shameful; Cong: Foul play

A war of words broke out between BJP and Congress Parliamentarians over the pushing and shoving of two BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput outside the Parliament complex, who are currently ad-mitted in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for head injuries, capping three days of acrimonious debate inside the House over honouring the legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar. LoP Rahul is in BJP’s firing line for allegedly initiating the fracas, with many party MPs calling out his ‘objectionable and threatening’ behaviour with the elderly lawmakers, while the Con-gress has rubbished BJP’s charges as a conspiracy to sully his image

“Our MP is admitted to the ICU, with stitches on his head. What else does Congress want to do?” — Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

“Rahul Gandhi pushed an elderly MP from Odisha, causing him to fall and sustain injuries. He is currently admitted to the ICU in RML Hospital. This incident is deeply distressing.” — BJP MP Sambit Patra

"I was trying to enter Parliament and the BJP MPs were stopping me, pushing me and threatening me. This is the entry to Parliament, we have a right to go inside and the BJP members were stopping us from going inside. It might be recorded in the cameras. BJP MPs were stopping us from entering Parliament. They blocked and threatened us. This is our right to protest." — Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

“Rahul Gandhi and his colleagues, in a reckless manner, started pushing and shoving. I was also pushed but managed to balance myself. Pratap Sarangi, however, fell and suffered a head injury.” — BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi

“When Rahul Gandhi arrived, people were giving way for him. Despite this, he pushed his way through. This reflects his frustration over political losses. Legal actions are open and will be considered.” — Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

"I have seen the video, and it clearly shows that Rahul Gandhi was trying to enter but was deliberately stopped. If you watch the footage closely, it becomes evident what the intent was behind the obstruction. The claims being made are completely false and appear to be part of a larger con-spiracy." — Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi: What is being called black day in the history of Parliament, Sansad premises turned into ‘Akhada’ and it was ‘Marpeeth in real leading to bleeding injuries of two BJP MPs. What is most shocking was the lack of empathy from the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi who is being alleged by the BJP of having lost his temper and turned violent.

For the first time, the ruling party had to file an FIR against the LoP alleging an attempt to murder and other such serious charges. Instead of trying to defuse the situation, AICC president Mallkarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi said that all this started with Adani being indicted in the US and Modi protecting him and alleging that BJP had insulted B R Ambedkar and attacked the Constitution by “Manuvadi log”.

He also said they would resort to nationwide protests from Friday. This weak statement made INDIA alliance partners distance themselves from the controversy.

It all began with BJP MPs standing in front of the ‘Makar Dwar’, the entrance of Parliament House, were seen protesting. At this point in time, Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi came in a rally from Ambedkar Statue. The security team of Rahul Gandhi pointed towards the space left on one side of the staircase of the gate but Rahul “deliberately,” approached the BJP MPs and insisted on passing through them.

This resulted in “pushing and shoving” and some MPs fell on each other. The 70-year-old Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were injured in the melee. Both were admitted to ICU in RML hospital. Sarangi had received stitches on the left side of his face above the eyes.

Before Sarangi was taken to hospital, Rahul was informed of the injury. Rahul brazenly walked towards the MP and said, “Kya hua?” And when informed about his injury, he said, “No I did not push him he pushed me,” and walked away. Later he told the media, “Ha Kiya hai, Dhakka Mukki se kuch nahi hota hai,” (yes jostling took place nothing happens with it.) He said it was his right to enter Parliament, and he was stopped by protesting MPs.

Things did not end there. A tribal MP from Nagaland S Phangnon Konyak, alleged in the Rajya Sabha that Rahul Gandhi shouted at her after coming in “close proximity” which made her feel uncomfortable during the demonstration. “Will physical strength be used in Parliament? Will musclemen and goondas come to Parliament? In which direction is the Congress taking the country’s democracy?” said the BJP leader.

The BJP said that Rahul does not deserve to be the LoP and not even as an MP. Union Minister Shivraj Singh called the incident indecent and shameful. He also said it was impudent and goondagardi.”