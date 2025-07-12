  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

'Save the Constitution' rally a political stunt to save Rahul, says BJP

Save the Constitution rally a political stunt to save Rahul, says BJP
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the grand old party for organising 'Save the Constitution' rally in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra...

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the grand old party for organising 'Save the Constitution' rally in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday alleged that it was yet another political tourism stunt to save Congress "prince" Rahul Gandhi and the party rather than the Constitution. Gandhi's situation today is akin to the saying "blaming the stage for not knowing how to dance", the minister alleged.

"This is not about saving the Constitution but rather about saving Rahul Gandhi and Congress," he said. Pradhan said the unwavering trust of people in the public-welfare-oriented BJP government in Odisha is troubling the Congress. The minister said the Congress has no presence or existence in Odisha, adding the poor, Dalits, tribals, farmers and labourers of the state rejected the party decades ago.

"In such a scenario, Rahul Gandhi's talk about the welfare of Odisha's poor is nothing but deception. The history of Congress has always been one of neglecting the rights of the poor and marginalized sections. The funds sent from Delhi by Congress governments were either looted by middlemen or diverted to their favored vote banks at the expense of the rights of SC, ST and backward communities," he said in a post on X.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick