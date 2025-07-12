'Save the Constitution' rally a political stunt to save Rahul, says BJP

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the grand old party for organising 'Save the Constitution' rally in Odisha, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday alleged that it was yet another political tourism stunt to save Congress "prince" Rahul Gandhi and the party rather than the Constitution. Gandhi's situation today is akin to the saying "blaming the stage for not knowing how to dance", the minister alleged.

"This is not about saving the Constitution but rather about saving Rahul Gandhi and Congress," he said. Pradhan said the unwavering trust of people in the public-welfare-oriented BJP government in Odisha is troubling the Congress. The minister said the Congress has no presence or existence in Odisha, adding the poor, Dalits, tribals, farmers and labourers of the state rejected the party decades ago.

"In such a scenario, Rahul Gandhi's talk about the welfare of Odisha's poor is nothing but deception. The history of Congress has always been one of neglecting the rights of the poor and marginalized sections. The funds sent from Delhi by Congress governments were either looted by middlemen or diverted to their favored vote banks at the expense of the rights of SC, ST and backward communities," he said in a post on X.