SBI Assn observes Ambedkar birth anniv

Bhubaneswar: The SBI SC/ST Employees’ Association observed the 135th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, founder of Indian Constitution, at Bhanja Kala Mandap here on Monday.

The event was organised under the chairmanship of Sourav Ranjan Das. The SBI Bhubaneswar Circle CGM Dinesh Pruthi, who attended the programme as the chief guest, inaugurated the event. Speaking on the occasion, Pruthi highlighted the various welfare programmes undertaken by the SBI.

IGP Satish Kumar Gajbhiye, who attended as chief speaker, praised the services offered by the SBI. Ponnambalam M, GM (NW-I); Kaushal Kishore Singh, GM (NW-II); Susim Das (GM-CAO); Manoj Kumar Singh, (CDO); Prashant Kumar, (DGM), (B&O), Bhubaneswar; Chittaranjan Panda, (SBI Employees’ Association general secretary); Arun Kumar Bisoi (SBI Officers’ Association general secretary); Amitabh Das (SBI Officers’ Association president); Upendra Kumar Das (SBI Retired Employees’ Association general secretary) and Ganesh Chandra Mishra (SBI Retired Employees’ Association president) were also present on the occasion.

The bank’s social welfare programmes were implemented in three educational institutions through the efforts of SBI SC/ST Employees’ Association.