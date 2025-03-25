Second accused held

New Delhi : The police have solved the robbery cum murder case of an elderly couple in northwest Delhi with the arrest of the second accused, an official said on Monday.

The arrested persons have been identified as Ravi (27), a resident of Uttam Nagar, and Deepak alias Pankaj (41), a resident of Karan Vihar, the police official said.

While Ravi was arrested earlier on March 19 from his residence, Deepak was arrested on March 22 from an old-age home in Dwarka. Police have also recovered Rs 30,000 in cash, a stolen gold bangle, a hammer and a dupatta, used in the crime, and country-made pistol with three live cartridges from the possession of the accused, he said.

On March 18, an elderly couple, Mohinder Singh (70) and his wife Diljeet Kaur (71), were found murdered in their house at Kohat Enclave with their caretaker, Deepak, missing. During the probe, it was found that the elderly couple had been living alone.

Further, their son, Manpreet, told police that Ravi, who had earlier worked as an attendant for his parents, recently sent Deepak in his place.

Police then conducted a raid and apprehended Ravi from his residence. During interrogation, he revealed that he and Deepak had conspired to send Deepak as an attendant to gain access to the victims’ house and steal money, the official said.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Deepak. Police registered a separate case under the Arms Act against him upon the recovery of the pistol and cartridges. Police said the duo have confessed to committing the crime. The probe is still underway to ascertain their involvement in other criminal cases, he said.