Senior Civil Servant Arrested In Odisha For Accepting Rs 10 Lakh Bribe, Additional Rs 47 Lakh Found At Residence

The Odisha Vigilance Department apprehended Dhiman Chakma, a 2021-batch Indian Administrative Service officer serving as Sub-Collector in Kalahandi district, on Sunday for allegedly receiving a Rs 10 lakh bribe payment. The arrest occurred as part of a larger Rs 20 lakh extortion scheme targeting a local business owner.

The complainant businessman reported that Chakma had demanded the substantial sum under threat of taking punitive action against his commercial operations. According to the filed complaint, the civil servant summoned the businessman to his official government quarters in Dharamgarh to collect the illicit payment.

Anti-corruption officials detailed how the mid-30s officer received the bribe money and secured it within a table drawer at his residence. The vigilance team observed Chakma methodically counting 26 bundles of Rs 100 denomination notes before storing the cash in his office table drawer.

"The officer called the complainant to his official government residence at Dharamgarh, received the bribe amount and kept the same inside his table drawer," the vigilance department stated, as reported by PTI news agency.

During subsequent searches of Chakma's official residence, investigators discovered approximately Rs 47 lakh in additional cash, significantly expanding the scope of the corruption investigation. The substantial amount found during the raid suggests a pattern of corrupt practices beyond the immediate bribery incident.

Authorities have formally charged the IAS officer under applicable provisions of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018, following his arrest and the cash seizure from his government accommodation. The legislation provides enhanced penalties for public servants found guilty of accepting bribes or engaging in corrupt practices.

The case highlights ongoing challenges with corruption among India's civil service ranks, particularly involving relatively junior officers who hold significant administrative power at the district level. Sub-Collectors typically oversee revenue administration, land records, and various licensing functions that directly impact local businesses.

Officials confirmed that comprehensive investigations against Chakma are continuing, suggesting authorities are examining whether additional victims or corrupt transactions may be involved. The vigilance department's successful operation demonstrates active monitoring of potential corruption cases within the state administration.