Several airports on high alert after bomb threat

New Delhi: Airports across India, including Delhi and Chennai, are on high alert after several received bomb threats via email on Tuesday.

Airports in New Delhi, Chennai, Patna, Jaipur, Vadodara and Coimbatore were searched while police and CISF increased the security cover.

The office of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport received the bomb threat email at 9.35 am. It stated that there was a bomb inside a Dubai-bound aircraft.

The mail, however, had no details about the airline or the flight number. Police said the sender of the email sent a similar bomb threat to several other airports in the country around 12.40 pm.