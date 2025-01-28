Shah takes holy dip, Yogi accompanies him

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Prayagraj on Monday to participate in the Maha Kumbh celebrations. He took the holy dip at Triveni Sangam, flanked by several Hindu saints and seers and offered prayers to God.

Earlier, the Home Minister took a boat ride to reach the Arali ghat and was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CMs KP Maurya and Brajesh Pathak.

The beaming visuals from Maha Kumbh showed Amit Shah greeting and waving to the crowd as he proceeded towards the Ganga ghat.

Hours before leaving for Prayagraj, the Home Minister also wrote on X, “Mahakumbh is a unique symbol of the uninterrupted flow of Sanatan culture.”

“Kumbh reflects our eternal philosophy of life based on harmony. Today, I am eager to take a dip in the confluence and seek the blessings of the saints in this great festival of unity and integrity in the holy city of Prayagraj,” he added.

The Home Minister on a day-long visit to the holy city, is expected to hold meetings with Hindu saints and seers.

According to a release from the Mahakumbh Media Centre, the Home Minister will also visit Bade Hanuman Ji Temple and Abhayvat after the holy bath.

He is also expected to meet the Maharaj and other saints of Juna Akhara and have lunch with them.

His schedule also includes visits to Guru Sharananand Ji’s Ashram, where he will meet Guru Sharananand Ji and Govind Giri Ji Maharaj, and conclude his visit with a meeting with the Shankaracharyas of Sringeri, Puri, and Dwaraka.

Amit Shah’s holy dip in Sangam comes days after the entire UP cabinet led by CM Yogi Adityanath took a holy dip at the Sangam.

The Maha Kumbh is witnessing a huge surge of devotees and pilgrims for the two-month-long festival.

On the day of Makar Sankranti alone, over 3.5 crore devotees including seers and saints took a bath in the Ganga.

For the first time, Shankaracharya of all the four Peethas was present at Maha Kumbh and CM Yogi also met them.