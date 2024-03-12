Shaheen Bagh residents fear CAA impact, security beefed up in the area

New Delhi : Following the Central government's notification on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the residents of southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area expressed deep concerns over the potential repercussions of its implementation, particularly fearing its adverse impact on the Muslim population of the area.

Meanwhile, over 300 security personnel have been deployed in the Shaheen Bagh area, including outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), after a group of students protested on Monday night against the implementation of CAA.

The roots of apprehension run deep, stemming from the initiation of a protest on December 15, 2019 in Shaheen Bagh, in response to the passage of the CAA on December 11, 2019.

The protest, which gained international attention, persisted until March 24, 2020, and was predominantly led by women who staged a sit-in, effectively blocking a major road at Shaheen Bagh.

During the prolonged protest, which also saw the participation of students from JMI, the capital witnessed one of its most violent communal riots in February 2020, spanning across 11 police stations in the North-East District.

The recent notification of the CAA rules has reignited tensions among the residents of Shaheen Bagh, who feel disillusioned by what they perceive as the government's disregard for their protests and concerns.

Yusuf, a resident of the area, voiced the prevailing sentiment of fear and uncertainty. He said that the government is trying to push them aside. Arshad, a local shopkeeper, echoed Yusuf's sentiments, expressing anger and disappointment over Centre's decision.

"We refuse to comply with this directive," he asserted, highlighting the prevailing sense of frustration and helplessness of the residents.

The CAA, passed in 2019, seeks to amend the Citizenship Act of 1955, facilitating an expedited pathway to Indian citizenship for migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, specifically those belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian communities.

Eligibility extends to people, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, fleeing religious persecution in their countries of origin.

“There is misinformation and incitement targeting our Muslim brothers regarding the CAA. The CAA is solely to grant citizenship to people, who sought refuge in India due to persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and it does not aim to deprive anyone of their Indian citizenship,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said.