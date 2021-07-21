Shazia Ilmi and Prem Shukla made BJP's national spokesperson

New Delhi: The BJP on Wednesday appointed Shazia Ilmi and Prem Shukla as its national spokespersons.

In a statement, BJP national secretary Arun Singh said, "BJP chief J.P. Nadda has appointed Shazia Ilmi and Prem Shukla as national spokesperson of the party."

Ilmi, a journalist turned politician, has started her political journey from Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). She unsuccessfully contested Delhi assembly election from RK Puram constituency in 2013 as AAP candidate. Later she joined the BJP and was made vice president of Delhi BJP when Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari was president. Last year, new Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta dropped Ilmi, lone Muslim office bearer in state unit, from the state team.

Shukla, also a former journalist, joined BJP in 2016. In his journalistic career spanning over two decades, Shukla worked both in print and electronic media.