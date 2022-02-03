Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet PM Modi today

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Thursday to hold a discussion on 10 issues pertaining to the different departments and apprise him of the developments in various projects.

During the first one-to-one meeting of the year, the Chief Minister will also submit a report card of the implementation of schemes and works being done on the direction of the Prime Minister during a Chief Ministers' meeting held in Varanasi in December last year, according to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's office.

During a mega conclave held in PM Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, in the poll bound Uttar Pradesh in December 2021, which was attended by top BJP leaders, including the party's National President J.P. Nadda, several cabinet ministers, RSS members and the Chief Ministers of the BJP ruling states, the Prime Minister had then sought reports from the Chief Ministers of the BJP ruling states and he had also directed for the implementation of the Centre's various public beneficiary schemes.

As per the itinerary shared by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday, during the meeting, Chouhan will apprise the Prime Minister with achievements he had been assigned in a separate meeting with PM Modi earlier in September last year.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister will held a detail discussion with the PM on 10 public beneficiary schemes and developments, which includes -- Ayushman Bharat, the statue of Adi Shankaracharya at Omkareshwar, the renovation of Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, proposal to celebrate birthday of villages and some more.

In January this year,the Madhya Pradesh government announced plans to set up a 108-feet multi-metal statue of Adi Shankaracharya, and an international museum.

Agurukulam will also be developed on the other side of the Narmada river in a 5-hectare area along with Acharya Shankar International Advaita Vedanta Sansthan in a 10-hectare area. The entire project is estimated to be around Rs 2,000 crore.