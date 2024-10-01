Live
Should not forget flood-affected victims due to festivals: Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that people should not forget the flood-affected victims because of the upcoming festivals.
“First the water release by DVC created floods in different districts in South Bengal. Then the water released from the Koshi River in Nepal created havoc in the north. That is a tragedy for our state. People here always suffer because of the water released from elsewhere. That is why I call it a manmade flood,” the Chief Minister said at the inauguration of the popular Puja pandal in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday evening.
She said that the flood situation in West Bengal this year had taken an exceptional shape and both South Bengal and North Bengal have been equally affected by it.
“We have started the work for relief distribution. We should not forget the flood-affected people because of the festivals. We have to ensure that those who are still at temporary shelters never run short of food,” the Chief Minister said.
On Monday, the Chief Minister directed her cabinet colleagues to concentrate more on the relief works rather than being swayed in the festive mood because of the forthcoming festival season starting with Durga Puja.
The West Bengal government’s tussle with the DVC and the Union government has reached an extreme stage over the flood situation. While the state government has accused DVC of releasing flood water from their dams in one go without giving prior notice to the state, the Union government and the DVC authorities have denied such charges.
The state government has withdrawn its representation from the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC).
The state opposition has, however, described the move as a ploy to divert attention from the continued mass protests over the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in August.