Showdown in Parl over discussion on Kumbh stampede

New Delhi : Opposition parties on Monday walked out of the Rajya Sabha after the chair did not accept their demand for an immediate discussion on alleged mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh where a stampede led to several people being killed last week.

Lok Sabha also witnessed prolonged noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the stampede and a list of those deceased.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received nine notices under Rule 267 for suspending the listed business of the day and taking up issues mentioned in the notices, including a discussion on Maha Kumbh matter.

The other notices related to 'accelerating incidents of disrespect towards the Constitution an B R Ambedkar', and 'discriminatory and casteist statements made by Union Minister of State of Petroleum and Natural Gas'.

Citing his earlier rulings regarding notices under Rule 267, Dhankhar did not approve the notices, and went ahead with the scheduled Zero Hour.

They then staged a walkout. The House continued with Zero Hour mentions.

When the Lower House met for the first time after the President's address to the joint sitting and presentation of the 2025-26 budget, the opposition MPs led by Congress were on their feet and demanded a discussion on the recent tragedy in Maha Kumbh.

Soon the opposition members stormed the well of the House resorting to noisy protests and sloganeering.

Led by deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, the opposition members also sought suspension of the Question Hour and demanded a discussion on the stampede.

The opposition MPs also sought a complete list of those who died in the stampede.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that they can raise their issues during the debate on motion of thanks to the President for her address to the joint sitting.

Birla said the Question Hour, where important issues are discussed, should not be disrupted and the opposition members should allow the House to run smoothly.