Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has responded to political scrutiny over Bihar's substantial Budget allocations, stating that the eastern state's development needs should take precedence over electoral considerations. During her address at the India Today-Business Today Budget Round Table 2025, she emphasized that the state's infrastructure development, particularly in aviation, had been delayed for too long.

Addressing political implications, Sitharaman noted that any governmental action within an electoral cycle naturally invites political interpretation. She positioned the Budget initiatives as integral to the Prime Minister's broader Purvodaya (Eastern Development) vision.

The Budget's focus on Bihar, which faces Assembly elections in November, includes significant infrastructure development plans. These encompass the expansion of Patna airport, development of four new greenfield airports, and a brownfield airport in Bihta. The state received notable attention, with multiple mentions in the Finance Minister's Budget speech.

Sitharaman particularly emphasized the necessity of an international airport in Bihar, highlighting its significance for Buddhist tourism and the state's dense population. She questioned why previous administrations hadn't addressed this infrastructure gap.

A notable agricultural initiative in the Budget is the establishment of a 'Makhana Board' to boost the foxnut industry. This move aims to support farmers in the Mithilanchal and Seemanchal regions, particularly focusing on improving production, processing, and marketing of this nutritious crop. The Minister highlighted that while Makhana exports have been significant, local farmers, especially those from backward communities facing annual flooding from the Kosi River, have not adequately benefited.

The Budget also allocated funds for educational infrastructure, including a National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, and provided Rs 11,500 crore for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project.

Would you like me to modify any part of this paraphrased version?