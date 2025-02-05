Live
Six day training program ‘Charakayatan’ concludes
Haridwar: Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of AYUSH, organized a 6-day residential training program ‘Charkayatan’ for Ayurveda teachers and postgraduate and graduate scholars of Ayurveda under the aegis of Patanjali Ayurveda College.
On the occasion of the closing of the program, as the chief guest, Patanjali University Vice Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna said that the main objective of ‘Charakayatan’ is to provide authentic clinical knowledge of Charak Samhita and relevance of practice to the students and to develop the skill of learning and teaching Charak Samhita. We have to do this.
Addressing the students, he said that it is our good fortune that we got the opportunity to be associated with Ayurveda. Ayurveda is not just a means of livelihood or sustenance but a way to repay the debt of Rishis.
Acharya said that Ayurveda should be visible in your behaviour, conduct, nature and life. You should not hesitate to call yourself a Vaidya, but should feel proud. Medical capacity and Ayurveda capacity are very wide. Allopathy is not limited to synthetic medicines and chemicals. It is dependent on others, it requires many resources. Ayurveda is not dependent on others.
You can give life by grinding herbs, using bark, stem, leaves, and making decoction. But first of all you should have faith in yourself, in your Ayurveda.
Renowned Ayurveda doctor Vaidya (Prof.) S.K. Khandel said that Patanjali is the world’s leading institute in the field of Ayurveda and Yoga. Patanjali has promoted Ayurveda and Yoga on the national and international platform with facts and evidence.