Social media platforms must register with DIPR: Meghalaya govt

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has issued a notification making it mandatory for all individuals and organisations involved in disseminating news on social media platforms within the state’s jurisdiction must register with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), officials said here on Tuesday.

An official of the DIPR said that if anyone violated the government order, action would be taken against the violator.

An official of the DIPR said that the notification is part of a broader effort to ensure that no content shared on social media is against the interests of the state, public order, decency, or morality.

The notification said that in accordance with the provision of the Meghalaya Public Communication Policy 2024, it is hereby informed that all individuals and organisations not accredited or empanelled with the DIPR, who are involved in disseminating news on social media platforms within the state of Meghalaya, are required to register with the DIPR by submitting the required details as per the prescribed format.

It said that any individual or organisation not accredited or empaneled with DIPR, who disseminates news on social media platforms within the state of Meghalaya without completing this registration, would be deemed in violation of the Meghalaya Public Communication Policy 2024, and action in accordance with law will be pursued.

Officials quoting the notification said that the steps aimed to ensure that no individual posts content that is against the interests of the state, public order, decency, morality, or involves defamation of any institution or individual, or that is likely to incite the commission of any offense.

A local organisation on Tuesday requested the media fraternity, content creators and citizens to reject the notification issued by the DIPR claiming that such steps go against the Constitutional guarantee of freedom of expression and freedom of media.