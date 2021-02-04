Social media posts can cost you govt job, passport in Bihar

Patna: The Bihar police on Thursday issued an order saying those participating in violent protests, sitting on a dharna or blocking roads will find it difficult to get government jobs or passports.

The order further warned that such people would not be given loans of grants from the government if they indulge in any aforementioned activity.

As per the directive issued by Bihar DGP SK Singhal, if anyone takes part in a protest that could turn violent, the police can mention the same in his certificate of conduct or character certificate.

The order states "any person who gets involved in road blockades, protest demonstrations or other activities that affected law and order and against whom the police issues a charge-sheet for involvement in a criminal activity, must be awarded an adverse entry in character verification certificate".

"Such people must be prepared for dire consequences since they would stand deprived of government jobs and contracts", the order added.

That's not all, participation in protest would affect police verification for these arms – license, passport, character certificate, contractual jobs in government, work contracts in government departments, boards and commissions, licences for petrol pump and gas agency, government assistance or grant, bank loans, The Indian Express reported.

Leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav shared a screenshot of the order on his official Twitter handle and attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar betraying a mix of outrage and mockery.

"Nitish Kumar competes with Mussolini and Hitler and says whoever exercised the democratic right to stage a protest against the ruling dispensation will not get a job…..how scared is the poor chief minister of 40 MLAs", the RJD leader tweeted, making a tongue in cheek reference to the poor performance of the JD(U) in the recent assembly elections.

The Uttarakhand Police has also decided to scrutinise social media behaviour before giving their clearance for people applying for passports.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said on Thursday that online behaviour of passport applicants needs to be scrutinised to stop growing misuse of social media platforms.

Justifying the decision, Kumar said the measure is needed to stop growing misuse of social media platforms to foment trouble.

However, the DGP denied he had introduced anything "new or drastic" saying he had only spoken in favour of enforcing a clause already there in the passport law.

"There is a clause in the passport law not to issue the document to anyone indulging in anti-national activities. I have only spoken in favour of its enforcement," Kumar said.