Solar Eclipse 2019 live updates: Eclipse begins, clear skies allow enthralling view
The annular solar eclipse, the last one of 2019, has begun. The last solar eclipse of 2019 took over the skies around 8 am Thursday morning. The December 26 solar eclipse will be visible most prominently from South India. Cities such as Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) in Kerala; Coimbatore, Madurai, Ooty, Trichy and Chennai in Tamil Nadu; Mangaluru and Bengaluru in Karnataka; and Puducherry are among places where the solar eclipse will be visible fully.
Other parts of India, on the other hand, will witness a partial solar eclipse. The solar eclipse began setting in at 8 am and will last till 1:30 pm. The solar eclipse's peak, i.e. the moment when the Moon is fully over the Sun, will take place at 10:47 am and will last for less than four minutes.
Live Updates
- 26 Dec 2019 4:18 AM GMT
Over 90% of Sun's disc now covered in Trichy
- 26 Dec 2019 4:17 AM GMT
The harmful ultra violet rays from the sun can destroy cells in the retina that transmit what you see to the brain, and can cause permanent damage
- 26 Dec 2019 4:17 AM GMT
Looking at the sun for more than 90 seconds exceeds threshold of retinal damage
- 26 Dec 2019 4:16 AM GMT
Radiation from the sun is so powerful that regular sunglasses or lens in cameras will not be able to filter, opthalmologists warn
- 26 Dec 2019 4:16 AM GMT
Maximum eclipse at Trichy is likely to happen by 9.32 am
- 26 Dec 2019 4:15 AM GMT
Annularity (ring of fire) approaching in Dubai
- 26 Dec 2019 4:10 AM GMT
Clear skies in Ahmedabad allow a good view of the eclipse
- 26 Dec 2019 4:05 AM GMT
Solar eclipse seen from Kochi
- 26 Dec 2019 4:04 AM GMT
In Delhi, the partial eclipse will begin at 8.17am
The partial eclipse will end at 10.56am and the total duration of the eclipse will be 2 hours and 39 minutes. The solar eclipse will be at its maximum intensity at 10.47am and will remain so for a little under four minutes.