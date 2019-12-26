Solar Eclipse 2019 live updates: Eclipse begins, clear skies allow enthralling view

The annular solar eclipse, the last one of 2019, has begun. The last solar eclipse of 2019 took over the skies around 8 am Thursday morning. The December 26 solar eclipse will be visible most prominently from South India. Cities such as Kannur, Kochi, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) in Kerala; Coimbatore, Madurai, Ooty, Trichy and Chennai in Tamil Nadu; Mangaluru and Bengaluru in Karnataka; and Puducherry are among places where the solar eclipse will be visible fully.

Other parts of India, on the other hand, will witness a partial solar eclipse. The solar eclipse began setting in at 8 am and will last till 1:30 pm. The solar eclipse's peak, i.e. the moment when the Moon is fully over the Sun, will take place at 10:47 am and will last for less than four minutes.



